× Stull, Milwaukee hand Loyola-Chicago 2nd loss, 73-56

MILWAUKEE — Brock Stull scored a season-high 23 points and Milwaukee handed former Horizon League rival Loyola-Chicago its second loss in its first 12 games, 73-56 on Saturday afternoon.

The Ramblers, now of the Missouri Valley Conference, had won three straight including a win at then-No. 5 Florida, since suffering its first loss, an 87-53 defeat at Boise State.

Donte Ingram tied the game at 18-18 with a layup with 9:32 left in the first half, but the Panthers responded with a 10-0 run sparked by a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer by Stull, who closed the half by drilling a pair of treys, including a four-point play, in the final 1:22 to send Milwaukee (7-5) into intermission with a 42-25 advantage.

Stull finished 4 of 8 from distance and 7 of 16 overall from the field. Brett Prahl and Bryce Nze each contributed 10 points.

Loyola-Chicago (10-2) was led by Ingram’s 13 points, with Marques Townes and Lucas Williamson adding 12 and 10 points, respectively.