“They travel well:” Green Bay fans pack Charlotte bar for Packers pep rally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a sea of green and gold in Charlotte on Saturday, December 16th, ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Carolina Panthers.

The Green Bay Packers held a pep rally at Whisky River, a bar in Charlotte.

Fans got loud for what they’re hoping will be a win for the Packers.

Some Packers’ alumni say the team’s fans are truly unique.

“You don’t always get this love everywhere you go but Packer fans love their team and they travel well,” said former Packers player, Colin Cole.

It was a big celebration ahead of a big day on Sunday! Kickoff is at noon on Sunday.