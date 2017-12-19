2K pounds of ham, 2.4K pounds of turkey and all the fixings: Salvation Army gears up for Christmas Family Feast

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County on Tuesday, December 19th received donations ahead of its 28th annual Christmas Family Feast.

That included 2,000 pounds of ham, 2,400 pounds of turkey and all of the fixings.

The Christmas Family Feast, billed as the Salvation Army’s largest dinner event served on Christmas Day in the entire country, is free and open to the public. It’ll be served on Monday, December 25th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Center on W. Wisconsin Avenue.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Christmas Family Feast is sponsored in part by The Wisconsin Center District, The Forest County Potawatomi Foundation, The Brewers Community Foundation, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, We Energies Foundation, The Milwaukee Bucks, Pick ‘n Save, Landmark Credit Union, AT&T, Molina Healthcare, Hupy and Abraham, SPX, Milwaukee County Transit System, The New Pitts Mortuary.