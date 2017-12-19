× “5 great uses for pee:” Cellphone search shows woman accused in shots fired case was looking to get rid of gun

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say a convicted felon, who cannot possess a weapon, fired a gun during a memorial for a homicide victim over the summer, and then worked to get rid of the gun.

37-year-old Angerlar Brooks of Milwaukee faces one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, on the evening of August 6th, police were dispatched to a report of shots fired incident near 12th and Ring. They spoke with a witness who indicated Brooks pulled up in a vehicle during a memorial for an individual who had recently died. The witness said Brooks placed several bottles at the memorial site before leaving, and returning about 20 minutes later. An argument then ensued, between Brooks and the homicide victim’s sister, and Brooks threatened to “beat” her — eventually displaying a handgun, waving it at her. Brooks then closed her car door and fired one shot into the air before fleeing the scene.

Brooks was taken into custody on August 9th, and a search warrant was executed on her phone — revealing numerous texts between Brooks and her son. The texts indicated Brooks was communicating that the police were outside her home, and one text read “if they find out we in here, they coming in.” Texts between Brooks and another individual read: “I need this other gun and dope out of here.” She also texted her brother, sending a message reading: “I need you to come get this other gun out my house.” Investigators found several texts referencing removing and hiding firearms.

The day after the shots fired incident, the search of Brooks’ phone revealed she researched how to remove gun residue, visiting websites titled: “tips on removing gunshot residue,” “suspect urinated on hands to wash away gunshot residue,” “can urine block out gun powder” and “five great uses for pee.”

The complaint notes Brooks was convicted of a felony in 1999 — fleeing an officer. Therefore, she’s prohibited from possessing a firearm.