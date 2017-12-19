Death investigation underway at apartment complex in Oak Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- One person is dead an another was injured during a domestic disturbance at an Oak Creek apartment complex early Tuesday morning, December 19th.

Police were called out to the Timber Ridge Apartments shortly before 4:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about the disturbance.

The caller stated there were two people injured in the residence.

Upon arrival, officers located one female victim deceased and another male victim who had been assaulted.

The caller was taken into custody as the suspect in this case.

Oak Creek police say they are confident there is no danger to the public.

No additional details have been released — including the identity of the victim or the cause of death.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.