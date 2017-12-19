× Detention hearing underway for West Allis man charged in Amtrak shooting

WHEATON, Illinois — A detention hearing is underway for a Wisconsin man who was found mentally unfit to stand trial for the May shooting of an Amtrak conductor outside Chicago.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that conductor Michael Case testified at 80-year-old Edward Klein’s hearing Monday, saying afterward that he wants to “put this behind me in the rearview mirror.”

Klein, of West Allis, Wisconsin, was found mentally unfit to stand trial in October. He has been held on $1.5 million bail on attempted first-degree murder and other charges. Closing arguments in the hearing are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors say Klein told investigators he shot Case because he wasn’t allowed to de-board the train at a suburban Chicago stop. Doctors have diagnosed Klein with an impaired cognition disorder, dementia and neuro-cognitive disorder.