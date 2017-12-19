“Fast paced and funny:” “Scrooge in Rouge” is a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol

MILWAUKEE -- Turning a Christmas Carol into an entertaining Christmas joke. That's exactly what is going on during "Scrooge in Rouge." Jonathon Gregg spent the morning at Tandem Theater for a preview.

About Scrooge in Rouge (website)

A troupe of 23 players are about to embark on a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol when 20 of them come down with food poisoning, leaving only three to put on the entire show! Fast paced and funny, this bawdy, raucous musical, set in a British Music Hall at the turn-of-the-century, features quick character changes and even quicker costume conversions! Best suited for ages 13 and over.