Holiday desserts that DON’T require baking: Tasty recipes you can whip up in no time

MILWAUKEE -- Need to make a holiday dessert last minute? Well, a little Mascarpone cheese can go a long way. Laura Wilford of the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board joins Real Milwaukee with three easy no-bake recipes.

Chocolate Caramel Mascarpone Tart

1 package (14.3 ounces) chocolate sandwich cookies (36 cookies)

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, cubed and divided

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

3 1/2 cups cold heavy whipping cream, divided

1 package (12 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 containers (8 ounces each) BelGioioso Tiramisù Mascarpone cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup confectioners` sugar, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Chocolate curls

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

1. Grease a 10-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom (at least 2-inches deep). Place cookies in a food processor; cover and process until fine crumbs. Melt ½ cup butter in a bowl. Add butter to cookie crumbs; process until combined. Press cookie mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared tart pan; freeze for at least 15 minutes.

2. Combine ½ cup butter and brown sugar in small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until mixture begins to boil. Cook and whisk 1 minute longer. Remove from heat. Whisk in 1/4 cup cream until combined. Cool caramel for 15 minutes; pour over bottom of prepared crust. Freeze for 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine remaining butter, 1/2 cup cream and chocolate chips in a large microwave-safe bowl; microwave on high for about 2 minutes, whisking every 30 seconds, until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Whisk in mascarpone until smooth. Set aside.

4. Beat 3/4 cup cream in another large bowl until it begins to thicken. Add 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whipped cream into reserved chocolate mixture. Spoon into crust. Freeze for 30 minutes.

5. Beat remaining cream in a large bowl until it begins to thicken. Add remaining confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. Pipe whipped cream on tart. Garnish with chocolate curls. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers.

Coffee & Donut Truffles

INGREDIENTS

4 old-fashioned cake doughnuts, broken into pieces

1 container (8 ounces) BelGioioso Tiramisù Mascarpone cheese

6 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped

2 tablespoons espresso powder

Coffee beans or chocolate-covered coffee beans, optional

1. Place doughnuts and mascarpone in a food processor; cover and process until mixture is smooth. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.

2. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Roll doughnut mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls; place on prepared pan. Refrigerate 1 hour.

3. Melt chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl on 50% power in 30-second intervals, stirring until smooth. Dip balls in chocolate, let any excess drip off. Return to parchment-lined pan. Dust with espresso powder. Garnish with coffee beans if desired. Refrigerate until serving.

CHOCOLATE TARTS

INGREDIENTS

1 cup milk chocolate chips

8 ounces Wisconsin mascarpone cheese or Wisconsin cream cheese, room temperature

24 small chocolate shell cups

or small frozen fillo dough cups, thawed

Whipped whipping cream, decorative sprinkles or maraschino cherries for garnish.

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

1 Melt chocolate chips; cool slightly. Mix with cheese at medium speed of electric mixer for 2 minutes. Pipe mixture into chocolate cups; top with garnish; chill.