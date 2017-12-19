Holiday desserts that DON’T require baking: Tasty recipes you can whip up in no time

MILWAUKEE -- Need to make a holiday dessert last minute? Well, a little Mascarpone cheese can go a long way. Laura Wilford of the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board joins Real Milwaukee with three easy no-bake recipes.
Chocolate Caramel Mascarpone Tart
- 1 package (14.3 ounces) chocolate sandwich cookies (36 cookies)
- 1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, cubed and divided
- 2/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 3 1/2 cups cold heavy whipping cream, divided
- 1 package (12 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 containers (8 ounces each) BelGioioso Tiramisù Mascarpone cheese, room temperature
- 3/4 cup confectioners` sugar, divided
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Chocolate curls
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS
1. Grease a 10-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom (at least 2-inches deep). Place cookies in a food processor; cover and process until fine crumbs. Melt ½ cup butter in a bowl. Add butter to cookie crumbs; process until combined. Press cookie mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared tart pan; freeze for at least 15 minutes.
2. Combine ½ cup butter and brown sugar in small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until mixture begins to boil. Cook and whisk 1 minute longer. Remove from heat. Whisk in 1/4 cup cream until combined. Cool caramel for 15 minutes; pour over bottom of prepared crust. Freeze for 30 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, combine remaining butter, 1/2 cup cream and chocolate chips in a large microwave-safe bowl; microwave on high for about 2 minutes, whisking every 30 seconds, until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Whisk in mascarpone until smooth. Set aside.
4. Beat 3/4 cup cream in another large bowl until it begins to thicken. Add 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whipped cream into reserved chocolate mixture. Spoon into crust. Freeze for 30 minutes.
5. Beat remaining cream in a large bowl until it begins to thicken. Add remaining confectioners’ sugar and vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form. Pipe whipped cream on tart. Garnish with chocolate curls. Serve immediately. Refrigerate leftovers.
Coffee & Donut Truffles
INGREDIENTS
- 4 old-fashioned cake doughnuts, broken into pieces
- 1 container (8 ounces) BelGioioso Tiramisù Mascarpone cheese
- 6 ounces white baking chocolate, chopped
- 2 tablespoons espresso powder
- Coffee beans or chocolate-covered coffee beans, optional
1. Place doughnuts and mascarpone in a food processor; cover and process until mixture is smooth. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.
2. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Roll doughnut mixture into 1 1/2-inch balls; place on prepared pan. Refrigerate 1 hour.
3. Melt chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl on 50% power in 30-second intervals, stirring until smooth. Dip balls in chocolate, let any excess drip off. Return to parchment-lined pan. Dust with espresso powder. Garnish with coffee beans if desired. Refrigerate until serving.
CHOCOLATE TARTS
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup milk chocolate chips
- 8 ounces Wisconsin mascarpone cheese or Wisconsin cream cheese, room temperature
- 24 small chocolate shell cups
- or small frozen fillo dough cups, thawed
- Whipped whipping cream, decorative sprinkles or maraschino cherries for garnish.
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS
1 Melt chocolate chips; cool slightly. Mix with cheese at medium speed of electric mixer for 2 minutes. Pipe mixture into chocolate cups; top with garnish; chill.