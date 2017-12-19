× “Huge milestone:” Common Council approves transfer of Northridge Boston Store property to City of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A major step was taken Tuesday, December 19th toward the redevelopment of Northridge Mall.

In November, Penzey’s Spices announced it would give the former Boston Store property it owns to the City of Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, the Common Council officially approved that transfer.

“This is a huge milestone. We couldn’t have done it without community partner Bill Penzey. We are truly grateful to him. The City of Milwaukee is now able to make some major development strides at Northridge and across Granville. We are looking forward to all the incredible changes that will be coming to the area,” Alderwoman Chantia Lewis said.

The move allows the city to begin marketing the property for redevelopment very soon — likely in early 2018.

The city’s redevelopment plan for the Granville area calls for converting the former mall into light industrial space, along with developing a public plaza with neighborhood-oriented stores and restaurants near the northwest corner of W. Brown Deer Road and N. 76th Street.