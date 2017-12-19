× Jabari Parker recalled to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Wisconsin Herd

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks recalled on Tuesday, December 19th forward Jabari Parker from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Officials with the team say Parker practiced on Monday and Tuesday with the Herd at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center in Milwaukee.

Parker played 51 games in the 2016-17 season and averaged 20.1 points (2nd on team), 6.2 rebounds (3rd on team), 2.8 assists (4th on team) and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes (2nd on team) per game.

Parker sustained a left ACL injury on Feb. 8 and underwent surgery to repair it on Feb. 14.