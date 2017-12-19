× Jury finds Allen Bozeman Jr. not guilty of 2 criminal counts including child sex assault

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County jury found 58-year-old Allen Bozeman Jr. not guilty last week on the two criminal counts facing him. Those charges included first degree child sex assault and exposing genitals to a child.

Bozeman Jr., a former mentor at Milwaukee Public Schools’ Thurston Woods Campus, had been accused of exposing himself multiple times to a child and even placing a student’s hand on his genitals. The incidents were alleged to have taken place in the school’s basement bathroom.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials had placed Bozeman on “emergency suspension” while the investigation and trial was underway.

Again, a jury has acquitted Bozeman on the charges.