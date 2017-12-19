“Magical:” YouTube star transforms Northridge into winter wonderland for kids, who helped with his video ⛄ 🎅 🎄

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A group of Milwaukee kids are part of a viral hit, and it all started inside the vacant Northridge Mall.

YouTube star, Casey Neistat, and his team spent a month transforming the mall into a movie set.

"When we saw this mall it just seemed like such a ripe opportunity," said Neistat.

Earlier this year, Neistat's team visited the vacant space with the idea of creating a holiday movie.

"We knew that we could come here and turn this mall into a fun winter wonderland and give a group of kids a really great experience for a couple days," said Neistat.

After finding the space, Neistat needed some help.

"Casey had really been emphasizing that he wanted to do something that was giving back," said Paul Leys, head of creator engagement.

Partnering up with Samsung, Neistat delivered a big gift to the kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

"All the tools you would need to make videos and make content -- the kids got to open those and play with them and practice using them," said Neistat.

With their news gifts at the ready, 100 kids were surprised with the holiday scene.

"It's the magical moment," said Neistat.

Each child captured scenes -- creating the final movie for Neistat's YouTube page.

Neistat hopes the experience goes beyond shooting video for his movie.

"This is temporary," said Neistat. "The idea that, you know, 100+ kids will now have an opportunity to make things that they otherwise would not have had -- that's the most interesting part of the equation for me."

"These kids can shoot content in an amazing setting like this and create videos of their own. Just like the YouTube creators," said Leys.

It was a lasting holiday memory in Milwaukee -- going viral everywhere.