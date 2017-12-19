× NFL: Thomas Davis suspension reduced to 1 game after helmet-to-helmet hit on Davante Adams

NORTH CAROLINA — The NFL reduced Thomas Davis’ suspension Tuesday, December 19th from two games to one, league spokesman Michael Signora announced.

The Carolina Panthers linebacker had been banned two games Monday for his blindside block that left Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams with a concussion on Sunday. But appeals officer James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, took one game off the suspension, according to NFL.com.

Davis will be eligible to return against the Atlanta Falcons, in what could be a key NFC South battle, in Week 17.