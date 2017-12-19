Oconomowoc H.S. hand-delivers Christmas cheer to students at Milwaukee’s Carver Academy 🎁 🎅 🍪

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCONOMOWOC/MILWAUKEE -- Christmas came early for Carver Academy students in Milwaukee on Tuesday, December 19th, and it was all thanks to an "Adopt-a-School" program at Oconomowoc High School.

"We're going to bring Santa. We're going to sing Christmas carols," said Emily Kehl, senior in charge of event.

"We've been working so hard this year," said Carver Academy Principal Kristin Hinds.

Oconomowoc High School adopted Carver Academy in Milwaukee. They purchased gifts for every student in the school -- a total of 427 kids!

More than 80 of Kehl's classmates planned for months, creating wish lists, holding donation drives and also collecting useful items like hats, gloves and hygiene products.

"It's very special for everybody at this school to get gifts from other people. I am sure it will make them happy and make me happy too. They are bringing gifts for all of us," said Jasiyus Bercrombie, sixth-grader.

And gifts they got!

Oconomowoc is celebrating the 11th year of its "Adopt-a-School" program. A different school is adopted each year, but typically it has 95 percent or more of its students on the free and reduced lunch program.

"It is so amazing," said Kehl. "I can't even express how excited I am about all of this. The kids are just so happy, as you can see."

The Oconomowoc students also brought treats and games and spent nearly the entire school day celebrating with the Carver Academy students.