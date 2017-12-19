× Packers’ DT Mike Daniels, FB Aaron Ripkowski named Pro Bowl first alternates

GREEN BAY — Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels and fullback Aaron Ripkowski have been named first alternates for the Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Receiver Davante Adams, tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Clay Matthews and punter Justin Vogel also were named alternates. Bakhtiari made his first Pro Bowl appearance after being a first alternate last year. Matthews previously was selected six times, according to Packers.com.

The Pro Bowl will be the National Football League’s all-star game for the 2017 season, which will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on January 28th. It will mark the second year the game will be played in Orlando.