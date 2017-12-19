Packers fans debate: Would you let Aaron Rodgers play against the Vikings? 🏈

Posted 1:18 pm, December 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:21PM, December 19, 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks to his teammates between plays against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are out of the playoff hunt in the NFL. So the big question for Packers fans now is — if you were the head coach, would you play quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

The debate runs deep. If you play him, you run the risk of further injury. If you don’t play him, you give Brett Hundley more opportunity to increase his skills and potential value to the Packers (or another NFL team if there were to be a trade in the off-season).

Cast your vote in our poll just below!

 

