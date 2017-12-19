× Packers fans debate: Would you let Aaron Rodgers play against the Vikings? 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers are out of the playoff hunt in the NFL. So the big question for Packers fans now is — if you were the head coach, would you play quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

The debate runs deep. If you play him, you run the risk of further injury. If you don’t play him, you give Brett Hundley more opportunity to increase his skills and potential value to the Packers (or another NFL team if there were to be a trade in the off-season).

