Primaries to narrow field in 3 Wisconsin legislative races

MADISON — Two Republican state representatives face each other in a northwestern Wisconsin primary race for an open state Senate seat.

It is one of four primaries voters are deciding Tuesday in three special legislative races. The winners will advance to the Jan. 16 general election.

Reps. Adam Jarchow, of Balsam Lake, and Shannon Zimmerman, of River Falls, face each other in western Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District. There is also a three-way Democratic primary.

The winner of the Democratic primary in Racine’s 66th Assembly District will be unopposed next month. Greta Neubauer, an aide to outgoing Rep. Cory Mason, faces Racine Alderman John Tate II.

Four Republicans are running in the conservative 58th Assembly District outside of Milwaukee. The winner will face Democrat Dennis Degenhardt.