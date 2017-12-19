Recognize him? Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Wendy’s near 62nd and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect who targeted the Wendy’s restaurant near 62nd and Capitol.

It happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. on December 15th.

According to police, the suspect entered the restaurant, implied he had a weapon, demanded money from the employee at the cash register and then took the money. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 40 and 50, standing around 5’6” tall, with a slim build and a salt and pepper beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.