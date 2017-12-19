Rob Lowe hosts dinner for firefighters who helped save his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTECITO, Calif. – Actor Rob Lowe posted a photo of several "new friends" eating dinner at his California home Sunday.

The "Code Black" actor invited firefighters to his house and fed them a meal after they worked to save his property in Montecito and others' in the path of the Thomas Fire.

"Dinner for new friends at our house," Lowe wrote.

The picture shows nearly a dozen smiling firefighters holding full plates.

"Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude," Lowe said in another post.