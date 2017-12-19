× Power restored to 4,000 customers after contractor hits underground cable

MILWAUKEE — We Energies says the power has been restored to roughly 4,000 customers on Milwaukee’s north side. This, after a contractor bored into an underground electrical cable near 25th and Atkinson Ave. around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19th.

We Energies officials say initially 4,000 customers lost electric service. Around 3:45 p.m., 3,300 customers were brought back on-line. 800 customers remained without electricity until shortly after 4:00 p.m.

