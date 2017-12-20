14-year-old leukemia survivor from Milwaukee will ride on Northwestern Mutual’s Rose Parade float

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual officials on Wednesday, December 20th celebrated a Milwaukee teenager chosen to ride on the company’s float in the Rose Parade this year.

Bennett Unger, 14, a leukemia survivor, will head to Pasadena for the New Year’s Day celebration.

He is one of three childhood cancer survivors from across the country who will get to ride on the float.

The float will feature a summer camp theme, and the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is launching a contest where people can help non-profit camps earn a $20,000 grant.

CLICK HERE to learn more.