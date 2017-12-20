× Agent arrested, accused of taking photos in women’s bathroom

MADISON — University of Wisconsin police say they’ve arrested a federal agent for taking photos in a women’s restroom at a residence hall.

Authorities say the 27-year-old man went into the bathroom at Witte Hall on Friday and put his cell phone under an occupied stall and took pictures. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has confirmed the man is an employee.

UW spokesman Marc Lovicott says the agent told police that he mistakenly entered the wrong restroom. He’s being held on possible charges of trying to take photos depicting nudity and disorderly conduct.