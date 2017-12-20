× Assembly Speaker: Bill allowing permit-less concealed carry unlikely

MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says a Republican-backed bill to allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit is unlikely to pass the Legislature next year.

Vos said Wednesday that the measure is likely doomed because “there’s not a big hue and cry” to pass it. He says voters are more concerned about other issues, like jobs, economic development and how to pay for roads.

Vos says he hasn’t had people ask him in the grocery store “when are we going to get that done?”

The proposal has cleared a Senate committee but has not been taken up by either chamber yet.

Backers say the measure protects the Constitutional right to bear arms, while opponents say taking away licensing requirements makes no sense.