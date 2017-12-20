× Aurora Health Care to open new center in Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO — Aurora Health Care announced Wednesday, December 20th, plans to build a new health center in Mukwonago.

The clinic, located at 120 Chapman Farm Boulevard in Mukwonago, will serve the health care needs of the growing population of the village and surrounding communities. The clinic was approved by the Mukwonago Village Board earlier this week.

According to a news release, “Aurora is committed to serving the residents of Waukesha County close to home, with high-quality, cost-efficient health care,” said Mike Bergmann, president of Aurora’s Waukesha-Jefferson service area. “This health center will enhance patient access to the care they need. We are pleased to be moving forward with this exciting plan.”

The single-story, 15,000-square-foot building will house primary care providers and an urgent care clinic, along with specialty care, onsite imaging and lab services.

The center will be staffed by 15 full-time members, including physicians, nurses, medical assistants, radiology and laboratory technicians and patient service representatives, which will be hired to meet patient needs.

Work is expected to begin in 2018, and be completed in 2019.