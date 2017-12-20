Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car near 24th and Cornell in Milwaukee

LIVE: Lawmakers in the House vote on GOP tax bill

December 20, 2017

MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning, December 20th after being struck by a car.

It happened around 7:50 a.m. near 24th and Cornell in Milwaukee.

Police say a male on a bicycle was struck by a car — and the car remained on scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.