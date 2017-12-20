“Bringing joy to kids going through adversity:” Bucks players spread Christmas cheer at Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks players on Wednesday, December 20th stopped by Children's Hospital of Wisconsin to spread a little holiday cheer.

They met with young patients -- handing out Bucks gear and signing autographs.

The players said it's all about giving back, and celebrating Christmas with sick children -- making their day a little brighter.

"You know, just bringing joy to kids that are going through adversity -- adversity that they didn't ask for, but are still staying strong. It's a blessing for us to be able to come and see people that are younger than us, going through things that we've never gone through," Malcolm Brogdon said.

This was the Bucks 40th year helping the MACC Fund, which has contributed more than $57 million towards pediatric cancer and blood disorder research in Wisconsin.