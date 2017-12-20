Can you help? Police look to speak with man following home invasion in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person pictured below in connection to a home invasion near 27th Street and Coldspring Road.

Police say this individual was in the area of a home invasion that occurred December 9th — and they would like to speak with him about the incident.

According to police, two men broke into a home and held a resident at gunpoint while they stole money.

If you know this person or anything related to the investigation, you’re asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at (414) 761-5300.