LIVE: Lawmakers in the House vote on GOP tax bill

Can you help? Police look to speak with man following home invasion in Greenfield

Posted 11:40 am, December 20, 2017, by

GREENFIELD —  Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person pictured below in connection to a home invasion near 27th Street and Coldspring Road.

Police say this individual was in the area of a home invasion that occurred December 9th — and they would like to speak with him about the incident.

According to police, two men broke into a home and held a resident at gunpoint while they stole money.

Greenfield home invasion

If you know this person or anything related to the investigation, you’re asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at (414) 761-5300.

Greenfield home invasion