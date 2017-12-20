× County Executive Abele announces new Milwaukee County Parks director, chief of business services

MILWAUKEE — There is a new parks director in Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Wednesday, December 20th announced the appointment of Jim Sullivan to serve as the next director of Milwaukee County Parks.

According to a press release from Abele’s office, Sullivan, who has since 2011 served as the director of Milwaukee County’s award-winning department of Child Support Services, will be joined in leadership at Milwaukee County Parks by James Tarantino, who currently serves as Milwaukee County’s director of economic development. Tarantino will serve as chief of business services for Milwaukee County Parks. The position has been vacant for several months, due to the retirement of a long-time employee.

Sullivan and Tarantino bring a combined three decades of innovative, collaborative public service leadership to Milwaukee County Parks, Abele’s office said.

Guy Smith had been serving as interim parks director.

Sullivan and Tarantino will both begin in their new roles on January 2nd.

Below is some background information on Sullivan and Tarantino from Abele’s office: