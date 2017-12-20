Helping your body: Ways to boost your metabolism and burn more calories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As the new year approaches a lot of people will start thinking about shedding a few pounds. Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee to help you boost your metabolism and burn more calories.

Boost # 1 Move Your Body

• Avoid sitting for prolonged periods. Sitting for a long time burns few calories and is bad for your health. Try to stand up regularly or invest in a standing desk.

• HIIT (high intensity interval training) is when exercise involves quick and very intense bouts of activity, such as sprints or fast push-ups. Adding in a few high-intensity workouts, can boost your metabolism and help you burn fat.

• Do strength training. Muscle is more metabolically active than fat, and building muscle can help increase your metabolism and burn more calories.

Boost # 2 Protein on Your Plate

• Protein digestion increases your metabolic rate by 15-30%, compared to 5-10% for carbs and 0-3% for fats.

• Eating protein has also been shown to help you feel fuller and prevent you from overeating.

Boost # 3 Get Good Sleep

• Lack of sleep can decrease the number of calories you burn, change the way you process sugar and disrupt your appetite-regulating hormones.

Boost # 4 Metabolize with Water

• Drinking more water improves your metabolic rate and may even cause weight loss over time. Cold water is the most effective.

Boost # 5 Drink Caffeinated Beverages

• Black Coffee Burst- Studies have shown that the caffeine in coffee can boost metabolism by 3-11%.

• Green Tea Booster--Green tea and oolong tea have been shown to increase metabolism by 4-5%.