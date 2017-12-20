Kenosha family creates massive Christmas display; gives back to Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha family's holiday spirit will benefit their community this year. The Ambrosinis are brightening the lives of their neighbors -- and especially, their neighbors in need.

It's hard to say what Brian Ambrosini has spent more time on this holiday season: the lights that fill his Kenosha yard, or the display he worked on with his sons.

"We work on it every day. Before you got here we were working on it," said Ambrosini on Wednesday, December 20th. "It's worth it in the end."

Over the last 10 years, the Ambrosini display has doubled, maybe even tripled in size.

"Just a little. We love Christmas!" Ambrosini said.

The only thing growing faster is its importance to the Kenosha community.

"We will have a line of 20 to 30 cars waiting to come up," Ambrosini said.

"The shelves are very bare right now," said Dustin Beth, Salvation Army of Kenosha.

500 Kenosha families rely on the Salvation Army's emergency food pantry every month, but pantry volunteers don't have much to give.

"It is less than usual. It's tough when I see the single mom with four kids come and there is nothing for her," said Beth.

The lack of food at the pantry brings us back to the Ambrosini cul-de-sac, where there's a sign asking holiday revelers to help.

"Every year we have more people donating. We already dropped off a truckload of food and we have more to drop off tomorrow," said Ambrosini.

Brian Ambrosini will never take time to count lightbulbs or hours, because his community is counting on him to make the season bright for his neighbors and neighbors in need.

"That's what we are hoping for. More and more every year," said Ambrosini.

You can see the Ambrosini Christmas display, which is located at 1623 36th Avenue, through January 9th.