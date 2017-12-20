× Last home game of the regular season: Packers face Vikings Saturday night at Lambeau Field 🏈

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will be back home Saturday night, December 23rd. They’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field with Brett Hundley at the helm. The Packers are 7-7 on the season; the Vikings 11-3.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers’ return lasted just one game. The Packers fell to the Carolina Panthers Sunday, December 17th at Bank of America Stadium 31-24.

The Packers announced Tuesday Rodgers was placed back on injured reserve, ending his season.

Rodgers missed seven games after breaking his right collarbone October 15th against Minnesota. He threw three interceptions in the Packers’ loss to Carolina.

Atlanta’s win against Tampa Bay on Monday night ended Green Bay’s eight-year run of consecutive postseason berths.

Saturday night marks the Packers’ final home game of the season. It’ll be the first time Green Bay has played a Saturday game in back-to-back seasons since 94-95, according to Packers.com, and it’ll be the fourth time the Packers and Vikings have met on a Saturday during the regular season. The Packers have won their last five regular-season games played on Saturdays, including a 38-25 win over the Vikings last year.

The matchup will mark the fifth straight season the Packers and Vikings have met in a primetime game. They have split the season series both of the past two years. Through 114 meetings, which includes two postseason contests (1-1), the Packers hold a 60-52-2 edge over the Vikings in the all-time series.

Speaking of the Packers/Vikings series, the Packers began the series with six straight wins before Minnesota rattled off 22 victories in 32 contests from 1964-79. Green Bay began a run of its own in 1979 that saw 16 wins over 21 games and lasted until 1990.

Who will win at Lambeau Field Saturday night? Make your pre-game prognostication by voting in our poll:

Next week, Green Bay will finish the regular season in Detroit for the second consecutive year, marking the first time the Packers have finished the regular season on the road against the same team in back-to-back seasons since 1991-92 (Minnesota).

Last year, the Packers beat the Lions, 31-24.