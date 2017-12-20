× No. 2 Notre Dame women beat Marquette 91-85 in overtime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and No. 2 Notre Dame beat Marquette 91-85 in overtime Wednesday to avoid a big upset.

Down 73-70 with 44 seconds left in regulation, Notre Dame (11-0) rallied to tie it when Kathryn Westbeld hit the first of two free throws, got the rebounded on her miss on the second and scored with 40 seconds left.

Notre Dame scored the first six points of overtime and had a seven-point lead three times, the last with 30 seconds left. But the Golden Eagles (6-5) went on a 5-0 run before Ogunbowale sealed it with two free throws with 10 seconds remaining.

Marina Mabrey added 19 points for Notre Dame, Westbeld and Jessica Shepard had 13 each, and Jackie Young and Lili Thompson added 10 each. Allazia Blockton led Marquette with 20 points. Erika Davenport had 19 and Danielle King, Natisha Hiedeman and Isabelle Spingola had 12 each.