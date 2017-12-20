Pictures: Puppy with severe injuries to ears recovering at Wisconsin Humane Society

RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society is asking for donations to help a six-month-old puppy found near Sanders Park in Racine County. Her ears were nearly severed off — a result of having rubber bands tightly tied around them.

The puppy’s name is Molly. A woman who had just dropped her son off at school noticed the pup, pulled over to rescue the injured dog. She brought her to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus.

PHOTO GALLERY (Warning: Some images are graphic, viewer discretion advised)

Staff at the Wisconsin Humane Society say both of Molly’s ears were tied off with small black rubber bands and only a small amount of tissue held Molly’s ears to her head. Staff suspect it was the result of a botched attempt to crop her ears at home.

Molly had an initial surgery on Tuesday and is having a follow-up surgery on Wednesday.

The cost of Molly’s medical care is likely to exceed $1,500 and WHS is asking for donations to help Molly. To make a contribution, visit wihumane.org or call 414-431-6119.