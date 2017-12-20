Police: 53-year-old man found with several gunshot wounds near 16th and Olive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night, December 19th on the city’s north side.

It happened near 16th and Olive around 9:50 p.m.

Police say details of the shooting remain unclear at this time, but the preliminary investigation reveals that the victim, a 53-year-old man, was found unconscious and suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The Milwaukee Fire Department performed life-saving measures, but the victim died from his injuries.

The investigation is on-going and MPD continues to seek suspect(s) that are responsible for the shooting.