Recognize this guy? Suspect robs south side business twice within a matter of weeks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two recent armed robberies at Southside Gardens — located near 16th and Oklahoma Avenue.

According to police, the same suspect is believed to be responsible for an armed robbery around 5:35 p.m. on November 8th — and an armed robbery on December 13th around 5:30 p.m.

In the November incident, the suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and a demand note, and obtained money before fleeing. In the December incident, the suspect entered the business with a demand note and obtained money before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6” tall, and around 160 pounds. In the November incident, he was wearing a dark colored mask, a blue ski jacket with a design on the back, blue sweatpants, and blue latex gloves.

In the December incident, the suspect was last seen wearing a black/dark blue knit cap, a black facemask, a dark colored winter jacket and black snow pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.