MILWAUKEE — It wasn’t Radio City Music Hall, but the senior residents at Harwood Place on Wednesday, December 20th got into the holiday spirit by creating their own Rockettes show.

The group performed a series of dances and skits at the retirement community.

Staff members even got in on the fun — performing a “12 Days of Christmas” number, and reading letters to Santa with their wishes to make it easier to please residents in 2018.

