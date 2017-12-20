What does the GOP tax bill mean for you? 2 accountants to break it down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Flanked by Republican lawmakers, President Donald Trump took a bow outside the White House Wednesday, December 20th, shortly after the House finished its last-minute re-vote to pass the $1.5 trillion bill that provides generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans while providing smaller cuts for middle- and low-income families. We're working to find out more about what the GOP tax bill means for your average family. Tax professionals say it all depends on what happens with the new savings.

Republican lawmakers passing their tax bill in Washington means a lot of people want to talk to accountants like Mike Grabowski.

"I've been on the phone with people and I'll be returning calls the rest of the afternoon," said Grabowski on Wednesday.

He was fielding calls from clients with questions about what the tax bill means for them. Grabowski said first and foremost, the rates for individual taxpayers are getting smaller.

"The biggest thing is the fact they are lowing the brackets for the average Joe and JoAnn in America, so everything being equal -- if your taxable income was here in '17 and it's here in '18 (gestures with hands at equal level), you will pay less tax. There's no doubt about that," Grabowski said.

"Most of the clients that I work with are gonna get screwed," said Jon Neal, who owns an accounting business.

Neal said other parts of the bill could lead to an overall tax increase for some middle-class families. Neal said the reason for that is a new cap on how much people can write off on their state and local taxes.

"The deduction for state and local taxes, which includes the real estate tax and the Wisconsin withholding from your paychecks, is limited to $10,000, so someone who has a property tax bill of $5,000 and has $6,000 of withholding from their wages, they lose $1,000," Neal said.

Both accountants said the bill is especially friendly to corporations, since the individual tax cuts come with an expiration date.

"As it is written right now, corporate or business is permanent and the individual is 2025," Grabowski said.

Grabowski said the success of these tax cuts will depend on if corporations invest their savings or if they share them with shareholders only.

"That will dictate whether this turns out to be a good bill or not," said Grabowski.

Grabowski said the bill won't affect most people's taxes for 2017. It'll be next year when most people start to notice the changes.