Milwaukee Health Department offers tips for cold temps

MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures are set to drop in our area beginning Saturday, December 23rd, the City of Milwaukee Health Department is sending out a reminder to residents to take precautions.

According to a news release from the health department, “Extreme cold temperatures can create serious health hazards,” said Commissioner of Health Bevan Baker. “Whether heading outdoors or remaining indoors, we urge all area residents to follow our safety tips.”

The City of Milwaukee Health Department encourages community members to take extra precaution when travelling, limit outdoor activity whenever possible, and keep the following tips in mind to stay warm, and safe for the holidays:

When heading outdoors, let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Prepare a cold weather emergency kit to keep in your car and include: blankets, extra clothing, high energy foods, and first aid.

Always wear appropriate clothing and ensure that exposed skin is covered, including fingers, nose, and ears.

If idling cars, only do so in well-ventilated, open garages.

Heat your home with devices approved for indoor use. Outdoor devices such as wood-burning or coal-burning grills, camp stoves, or other devices should not be used. Never use a stovetop or oven to heat your home.

If you have pets, bring them inside and ensure trips outside are brief.

During cold weather, it is also very important to check on family members and neighbors who may be at risk for cold-weather illness or injuries, especially young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness. More information on cold-weather safety can be found online at www.milwaukee.gov/coldweathersafety.

Dial 2-1-1 — or CLICK HERE — for information about places to stay warm, including warming shelter options that are available.