“She was not taken against her will:” Woman believed abducted found safe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Friday, December 22nd said that a woman believed abducted from the area of 6th and Walnut was found safe. Police say she was not taken against her will.

Police initially reported that around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, December 21st, a suspect exited a 2003 blue GMC Savannah van, and abducted a black woman in her mid 20s.

The blue GMC van, along with both the man and woman were later located. An investigation revealed that the man is an acquaintance of the woman and that she was not taken against her will.

Police say, “no crime was committed.”

