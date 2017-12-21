Parents give teachers wine with son’s face on it: ‘The reason you drink’

DAYTON, Ohio – An Ohio couple gave wine bottles with their son’s face on the label to his teachers for Christmas this year, figuring they might need it.

They made the custom bottles of white wine as a “thank you” – but also in recognition that their boy is “that kid,” mother Mary Sommers told the Dayton Daily News.

Along with Jake’s smiling face, Mary and her husband, Paul, added the caption, “Our Child Might Be The Reason you Drink So Enjoy This Bottle On Us.”

Jake’s brother, DJ, a sophomore at Ohio State, snapped a photo of the wine bottles and tweeted:

My parents always get our elementary school teachers a present around Christmas. Typically something small like a candle or flower to say thank you. This year they got them bottles of wine & replaced the labels with their own with my brother on them… Happy holidays

“The teachers deserve the wine, that’s all I’m going to say,” Mary told Buzzfeed. “None of the teachers were shocked by it.”

Mary described her son as the “school clown” and joked that administrators at Ascension School in Kettering are probably counting down the days until they are free of the Sommers family – Jake’s parents sent both his siblings to the same school.

In fact, Mary went to Ascension as a child as well, and admitted to the Dayton Daily News that during those days she, too, was “that kid.”