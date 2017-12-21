Shovelers wanted: Earn some quick cash, help clear snow from Lambeau Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- Want to earn some quick cash? The Green Bay Packers need you!

With the projected snowfall for Thursday and Friday morning, Lambeau Field will be in need of snow removal Friday morning, December 22nd -- in advance of Saturday’s game between the Packers and the Vikings.

To get the stadium ready for the game, the Packers are inviting shovelers – as many as 500 – to assist with the process. Those interested are asked to report to the Mills Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $10 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.