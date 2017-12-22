Admirals offense explodes for 5-in win against Monsters

CLEVELAND, OH — Anthony Richard scored a goal and added an assist to help the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

The five goals are the most Milwaukee scored in a game since a 5-2 win at Rockford Oct. 27.

Ads goalie Anders Lindback turned aside 33 shots to pick up his 13th win of the season. He is tied for the most wins in the AHL.

Defenseman Trevor Murphy gave Milwaukee a lead at 14:09 of the first period. In the waning moments of the Ads second power play, Milwaukee was able to enter the offensive zone. Frederick Gaudreau spun away from a would-be checker above the left circle and dropped the puck off where Murphy’s high shot went into the net. Mark Zengerle also picked up an assist on the even-strength goal, Murphy’s second of the season.

Admirals forward P-C Labrie scored his third goal of the season and second in as many games at 4:17 of the second period. Labrie and Justin Kirkland skated into the Cleveland zone 2-on-1. Labrie snapped a shot from the right circle into the net for a 2-0 lead.

The Monsters got on the board at 7:26 of the third period when Brady Austin sent a wrister from the right point into the net but Milwaukee reclaimed the lead just :29 later. Anthony Richard outraced Monsters defenseman Doyle Somerby for a loose puck at the Cleveland blue line and swooped to the net to slide the puck through the legs of netminder Matiss Kivlenieks. Richard’s fifth goal of the season was assisted by Alex Carrier and Gaudreau.

Former Admirals forward Joe Pendenza put Cleveland within a goal at 11:00 of the third period with his fifth goal of the season. Three of Pendenza’s goals have come against Milwaukee this season.

Milwaukee iced the game with a pair of power play goals late in the third period. First, Harry Zolnierczyk deflected an Emil Pettersson shot into the net at 15:50. Zolnierczyk’s team-leading 11th goal of the season was also his fifth on the power play. Pettersson and Fred Allard were awarded the assists.

Gaudreau scored his second of the year, and first on the power play, at 17:39 of the third period with assists to Richard and Murphy.

Milwaukee will play at Cleveland for the final time in the regular season Sat., Dec. 23. The Admirals next home game is Wed., Dec. 27 against Chicago at Panther Arena.

