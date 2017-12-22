Bodyfuel Inc.: “Giving you the fuel to help you feel better now”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Giving you the fuel to help you feel better now -- that's the goal of Bodyfuel Inc. in Saint Francis. Brian Kramp spent the morning there to get a look at what they have to help you do it.

About Bodyfuel Inc. (website)

By fueling your body with fitness and nutrition you’ll feel better immediately. Our fitness services increase energy, improve mood, lessen stress and enhance your overall daily life. bodyfuel inc provides top-rate fitness classes and training instruction from certified personal trainers. We offer classes adaptable for every level at a range of times to fit your routine.

Fit into those skinny jeans, run your first 5K, keep up with your grandkids, make that dream adventure a reality or check off another item on your bucket list by making fitness part of your everyday life. But most importantly, reap the immediate benefits of feeling better NOW.