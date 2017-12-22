Bodyfuel Inc.: “Our fitness services increase energy, improve mood, lessen stress”

ST. FRANCIS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Bodyfuel Inc. -- where they provide top-rated fitness classes and training instruction from certified personal trainers. They offer classes adaptable for every level at a range of times to fir your routine.

About Bodyfuel Inc. (website)

By fueling your body with fitness and nutrition you’ll feel better immediately. Our fitness services increase energy, improve mood, lessen stress and enhance your overall daily life.

