Caledonia police: Woman steals Salvation Army Red Kettle from Walgreens

CALEDONIA -- A Salvation Army Red Kettle was stolen from the front entrance way of a Walgreen in the Village of Caledonia Thursday night, December 22nd.

Officials said a woman stood in the vestibule of the store for approximately one hour before stealing the kettle. Police say she posed as an attendant since the location is not manned by Salvation Army.

A second suspect stayed in a dark-colored minivan, eventually backing into a parking stall located near the front door of the store on the west side of the building.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-886-2300.