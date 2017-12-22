Caught on camera: 2 women suspected in armed robbery of Walgreens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say two women robbed the Walgreens near 35th and Wisconsin on Wednesday, December 20th. Now, officials are looking for your help to identify them.

Officials say the suspects walked into the Walgreens around 2:30 a.m. They displayed a handgun, demanded and obtained money. They then fled the area.

Suspect 1 is described as a female, black, approximately 25-years old, 5’5” tall, 110 to 120 pounds, last seen wearing a blue winter hat with fringes, a white jacket with a black stripes on the sleeves, and dark pants, armed with a handgun.

Suspect 2 is described as a female, black, approximately 27-years old, 5”7” tall, 120 to 130 pounds, last seen wearing a black winter jacket with the hood up, camouflage ball cap, pink gloves, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.