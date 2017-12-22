× Dozens of ex-Miss Americas say CEO should quit

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Latest on the reaction to leaked emails from officials at the Miss America Organization disparaging former title winners in crass and sometimes vulgar terms (all times local):

3 p.m.

Dozens of former Miss Americas have signed a petition calling on the CEO and other top leaders of the Miss America Organization to resign over an email scandal.

The Huffington Post reported Thursday on emails to and from the group’s CEO that mocked several former Miss Americas, including derogatory references to their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

As of midafternoon Friday, 49 former Miss Americas had signed a petition calling on pageant leadership to resign over the emails.

Betty Cantrell, Miss America 2016, tells the AP she had to endure “this misogynistic leadership” for a year, and she’s glad the truth has come out.

CEO Sam Haskell and other pageant officials remained silent Friday after acknowledging he had apologized Thursday night.

___

2:15 p.m.

The outgoing mayor of Atlantic City has added his voice to the chorus of elected officials and others calling on top leaders of the Miss America Organization to resign in the wake of an email scandal.

The Huffington Post reported on emails to and from the group’s CEO that mocked former Miss Americas, including derogatory references to their appearance, intellect and sex lives.

Republican Mayor Don Guardian says everyone involved in the emails needs to resign.

The emails have already cost the pageant its broadcast partner.

Dick Clark Productions says it has cut ties with the Miss America Organization.

____

9:30 a.m.

Some former Miss Americas shamed in emails from the pageant’s CEO are calling on him and other organization leaders to resign.

Three former title holders who were targeted for abuse in emails to and from of Miss America Organization CEO Sam Haskell say the group’s leadership needs to be replaced.

Mallory Hagan’s appearance and sexual habits were mocked in the emails. She won the 2013 competition.

Pageant officials wrote that when one former Miss America died, they wished it had been a different former Miss America, Kate Shindle, instead.

And they also mocked former winner Gretchen Carlson.

The Huffington Post reported Thursday on the emails, which it says it received from two sources.

The Miss America Organization says Haskell has apologized, adding it considers the matter closed.

___

9 a.m.

A former Miss America whose appearance and sexual habits were mocked in emails sent by the pageant’s CEO and other leaders is calling on him to be replaced.

In a Twitter video posted early Friday, Mallory Hagan says she suspected Miss America Organization CEO Sam Haskell and others engaged in such misbehavior and that the emails reported by The Huffington Post show it was real.

Hagan, who won the 2013 competition, says the story should result in new leadership at Miss America.

The group says Haskell has apologized, and that it considers the matter closed.

The Huffington Post reported on emails it says it obtained from two sources that included Haskell and others ridiculing Hagan’s weight, and speculating about how many men she had sex with.