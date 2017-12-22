× Feeling lucky this holiday season? Powerball jackpot grows to $300 million 💰

MILWAUKEE — Just in time for the holidays, the Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, December 23rd drawing is estimated to be around $300 million. The drawing comes to an estimated $191.1 million cash payout.

According to a recent release, this is the fourth time that the Powerball jackpot has reached the $300 million mark in 2017. The most recent Powerball jackpot win was in Louisiana on October 25th. The $191.1 million jackpot was won by a three member family partnership.

Powerball tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the Saturday, December 23 drawing:

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.

The mission of Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to Wisconsin homeowners. Since the sale of the first lottery ticket in September 1988, the Lottery has generated more than $4.1 billion in property tax relief for Wisconsin homeowners, $877 million in commissions for Wisconsin businesses, and more than $7.8 billion in prizes for players.