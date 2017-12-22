It’s the busiest travel day of the year: Construction changes that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- It's the busiest travel day of the year. But before you hit the road -- you should note some changes on I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that could impact your commute.
Here are the details of the latest openings:
- I-94 East and West from 70th Street to 124h Street are open to 4 lanes in each direction
- The 84th Street entrance ramp to I-94 West has reopened. *access to I-41 North and South will open in late Summer*
- Traffic on the ramp from I-41 South to I-94 East now has access to the 84th Street exit
- The National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 North has reopened)