“Midnight countdown. Balloon drop:” New Year’s Eve celebration at The Riverside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Christmas is just a couple days away -- and we'll be ringing in the new year before you know it. It's not too late if you're still looking for some New Year's Eve plans. Chris Vos with "The Record Company" joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about their New Year's Eve celebration at The Riverside.

About the event (website)

Live on New Year’s Eve at the Riverside Theater – The Record Company and special guests Field Report. Tickets are $29.50

Midnight countdown. Balloon drop. And there’s more… super special hotel packages available at Hilton Milwaukee… visit Pabst Theater dot org for details.

Define your location: You can buy G/A tickets in the pit, G/A tickets in the front section of the balcony or G/A for the remainder of the theater. You choose your NYE adventure!